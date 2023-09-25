Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

A-League Women: Coach Gary van Egmond confident rebuilt Jets headed in right direction

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets attacker Sophie Hoban (right) receives the ball in the 3-2 loss to the Mariners in Tamworth. Picture by Sam Newsam
Jets attacker Sophie Hoban (right) receives the ball in the 3-2 loss to the Mariners in Tamworth. Picture by Sam Newsam

GARY van Egmond knows it is going to take time for a rebuilt Newcastle Jets women's team to start humming but the coach is encouraged by the early signs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.