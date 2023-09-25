GARY van Egmond knows it is going to take time for a rebuilt Newcastle Jets women's team to start humming but the coach is encouraged by the early signs.
The Jets went down 3-2 to the Central Coast Mariners in a friendly in Tamworth on Sunday.
The hit-out was the first of four before the Jets open their A-League women's season against the Mariners in Gosford on October 14.
"We played quite well and dominated all the stats bar the one that counts most," van Egmond said.
"The first half was the better from our perspective. The way in which we played and what we have been working on in training - to see that being implemented for the mainstay was really pleasing.
"It will take a bit of time. That is why we have four games in the pre-season to make to ensure we get it right."
The Jets meet Sydney in Sydney on Thursday, tackle Wellington in Sydney (October 3) before finalising preparations away to Wanderers on October 7.
"It will be a good hit-out against the champions on Thursday," van Egmond said. "It is good that we are able to get games against a good cross section of teams.
"We don't want any injuries. That is the most important thing. We just want to get more minutes into the legs and keep working on what we need to do."
On Sunday, Rola Badawiya gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead at half-time before Jazmin Wardlow doubled the advantage early in the second half.
The Jets hit back through Milan Hammond and Sophie Hoban to level.
Mariners striker Annalise Rasmussen then capitalised on a Jets error in the 80th minute to seal the win.
"The goals were due to individual mistakes more than anything," van Egmond said.
Winger Lauren Allan and midfielder Cassidy Davis were the only players from last season's squad to play against the Mariners.
"It is good having Cass and Lauren, who were here last year and understand what we want to do," van Egmond said. "They were able to help the other girls a lot."
Van Egmond hopes to confirm the signing of a new striker before the Sydney friendly.
"We are getting a lot closer. Hopefully that is finalised in the next 24 hours." he said.
Defenders Tash Prior (strain) and Rebecca Burrows (knee) and attacker Lara Gooch (thumb) didn't play against the Mariners.
Prior and Gooch are likely to suit up against the Sky Blues.
