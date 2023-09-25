Newcastle Herald
Knights prop Caitlan Johnston cleared for NRLW grand final

By Scott Bailey
Updated September 25 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:40am
Caitlan Johnston. Picture by Marina Neil
The NRLW's generous judiciary system will allow star Newcastle forward Caitlan Johnston to pay $400 to play in the grand final, despite a high tackle charge.

