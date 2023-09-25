Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Magic round poised to launch Newcastle RL season in 2024

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 26 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests v Lakes in Newcastle Rugby League. Picture by Simone De Peak
Wests v Lakes in Newcastle Rugby League. Picture by Simone De Peak

NEWCASTLE Rugby League will open next season with a festival feel, introducing "magic round" with all first-grade fixtures played at the same venue on the same day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.