NEWCASTLE cricketer Jason Sangha has put himself in the NSW selection frame for season-opening 50-over matches following a T20 century in Sydney grade competition.
Sangha was named in a 13-man squad for the Blues on Monday ahead of back-to-back Marsh Cup fixtures in Melbourne this week.
The 24-year-old batsman arrives fresh from an unbeaten 114 off 59 deliveries, playing for Randwick-Petersham against Campbelltown-Camden at Raby Sports Complex on Saturday.
He also enjoyed a stint playing in Darwin during the off-season.
Sangha made just four Marsh Cup appearances last summer and missed a large chunk of T20 Big Bash after undergoing shoulder surgery while NSW suffered a winless Sheffield Shield campaign.
The Blues meet Tasmania on Wednesday and hosts Victoria on Friday. The final team won't likely be revealed until the coin tosses at Junction Oval.
Greg Shipperd is coach and Moises Henriques captain. Chief of cricket performance for the state sporting body Greg Mail offered his assessment ahead of the men's first domestic fixtures.
"It has been an impressive off-season for our players and staff, they have worked very hard to set NSW up for success this summer," Mail told Cricket NSW media.
"There has been a good chemistry built in the group and we are looking forward to starting the season well this week.
"We had a really good set of practice matches against Victoria recently with a number of different players putting their hands up and demanding selection for these matches."
Meanwhile, English county side Kent have confirmed injured Novocastrian paceman Michael Hogan, 42, won't play in this week's relegation-defining last round against visiting Lancashire.
