Monitoring tone for better communication

So much of what we communicate to others is beyond the words. We use our arms, hands, posture, eyes, expression, our attention, or our distraction. All of this makes up our tone.
People are more sensitive to tone than the more overt content of spoken or written language. We are particularly sensitive to negative tones because of our brain's negativity bias. In fact, research has shown that it generally takes several positive interactions to make up for a single negative one.
Many studies have found that tone has a massive impact on how an interaction plays out. One study of hundreds of conversations from more than 100 couples during marriage therapy sessions showed that the ability to watch tone may be a key indicator of relationship success.
As Rick Hanson, a neuropsychologist, reminds us, tone is a choice we have. Shifting our tone doesn't mean becoming fake or walking on eggshells. It's about being stronger communicators.
To practise being mindful of our tone we can be curious about our own and others. We can be on the lookout for unnecessary negative tone and pay attention to the outcomes of our interactions when we use a more positive or neutral tone. We can also consider the purpose of our interactions with others. What are we trying to achieve? Agendas, such as trying to prove we are right, will result in problematic tone.
When we mindfully set our intention to finding a solution or showing empathy, we will naturally adopt a more helpful tone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.