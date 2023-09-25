Max Middleby's meteoric rise has continued with the Central Coast-based defender earning selection in the Australian under-19 side to play a prestigious tournament in Spain next month.
The Valentine 17-year-old, who is the son of former Socceroo Robbie Middleby, was on Tuesday named in a 23-man squad to compete at the prestigious Marbella Week of Football.
The Australians will assemble in Marbella on October 9 before games against France (12 October), The Netherlands (14 October) and Denmark (17 October).
Middleby plays for the Mariners Academy in the NSW NPL and was this week named the reserve grade player of the year.
The Valentine Phoenix junior made his international debut for the Australian under-18s at a tournament in Portugal in June, highlighted by a match-winner in a 2-1 triumph over Norway.
"We're really looking forward to getting into camp for what will be three really challenging matches, on the back of our tournament in Lisbon in June," coach Trevor Morgan said.
"The players will benefit greatly from the opportunity to play such high-quality opposition. With three games in such close proximity, it means we will share match minutes across the entire squad.
"Playing in a highly competitive environment in a national team setting is an important part of players' individual development, it also helps to build the cohesion of this group as they progress through our elite pathway.
"It's a fantastic group of players we have selected, some who are entering the Young Socceroos' set up for the first time, and I'm looking forward to seeing how the broader squad responds to the challenges playing top-level opposition presents.
"We're seeing players excel at their respective clubs week-to-week, so to be able to bring them together to train and prepare at a facility like the Marbella Football Centre will be a great experience."
The Marbella Football Centre is one of most highly regarded facilities in Europe and has proved a popular venue for training camps for the Argentinian, French and English national teams as well as the likes of Liverpool, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund.
