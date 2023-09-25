Newcastle Herald
Soccer: Max Middleby earns selection in Australian under-19s for Marbella Week of Football

By James Gardiner
September 25 2023 - 4:00pm
Max Middleby has been named in the Australian under-19s. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Max Middleby has been named in the Australian under-19s. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Max Middleby's meteoric rise has continued with the Central Coast-based defender earning selection in the Australian under-19 side to play a prestigious tournament in Spain next month.

