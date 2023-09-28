Newcastle Herald
Your guide to what's on this weekend in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley | September 30 and October 1

Updated September 28 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
Voices Of Joan: Whale Chorus with Janie Gibson. Picture by Christina Mishell
SATURDAY

New Annual 2023 Chalk The Walk. ATONG ATEM x Newcastle Art Gallery, noon to 8pm; guided tour, 1pm to 1.30pm. AUSLAN in the Park, 1.30pm to 3.30pm, Civic Park. The Parallel Effect: Message From Another You, noon to 9pm, 164 Hunter Street. Found Objects: Axle, Hover & Spin, 11am to noon, 2pm to 3pm, Wheeler Place, Newcastle. Global Gathering ft Ngiarrenumba Burrai (Our Country), 1pm to 9pm, Newcastle Museum Park. Strut & Fret: Blanc De Blanc Encore, 5pm, 7.45pm, Civic Park. Civic Cinema: Fleabag Encore, 7pm, The Playhouse. Love & Pain: Ben Gillies & Chris Joannou in conversation, 7pm, Civic Theatre. Spewy by Ang Collins, 7.30pm, Earp Distilling Co. NOISE by Dancenorth, 6.30pm, 8.30pm, Newcastle Museum Park.

