New Annual 2023 Chalk The Walk. ATONG ATEM x Newcastle Art Gallery, noon to 8pm; guided tour, 1pm to 1.30pm. AUSLAN in the Park, 1.30pm to 3.30pm, Civic Park. The Parallel Effect: Message From Another You, noon to 9pm, 164 Hunter Street. Found Objects: Axle, Hover & Spin, 11am to noon, 2pm to 3pm, Wheeler Place, Newcastle. Global Gathering ft Ngiarrenumba Burrai (Our Country), 1pm to 9pm, Newcastle Museum Park. Strut & Fret: Blanc De Blanc Encore, 5pm, 7.45pm, Civic Park. Civic Cinema: Fleabag Encore, 7pm, The Playhouse. Love & Pain: Ben Gillies & Chris Joannou in conversation, 7pm, Civic Theatre. Spewy by Ang Collins, 7.30pm, Earp Distilling Co. NOISE by Dancenorth, 6.30pm, 8.30pm, Newcastle Museum Park.
NIFF: Newcastle International Film Festival Regal Cinema, Birmingham Gardens. Films June (noon), Scrapper (3pm), Little Richard: I Am Everything (7,30pm, plus High Andies playing live). Details and tickets at niff.com.au.
Amaze & Play in the Garden Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin.
Oktoberfest in the Gardens 1pm to 9pm, The Station, Newcastle. German beers and food stalls, roving performers, sideshow alley, silent disco and an eclectic mix of entertainment and competitions across multiple stages.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Car Boot Sale 8am, Port Stephens Uniting Church.
Raymond Terrace Historical Society Plant Sale 10am to 2pm, Sketchley Pioneer Cottage and Museum.
D'Vine Long Weekend 10am to 4pm, Around Hermitage Wine and Food Trail. Details at d-vine.com.au. Also on Sunday.
National Young Writers' Festival 2023 Free, Newcastle Library. Poetry, essay writing and more. Also on Sunday.
Teddy Bear Hunt 9am to 4pm, Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, Heatherbrae. Search for seven bears and 13 Alice in Wonderland characters. Also on Sunday.
Lake Mac NSW Youth Championships Dinghies and boards, Teralba Amateur Sailing Club.
Aussie Night Markets 4pm to 10pm, Speers Point Park.
YPT presents HONK JR 10.30am, Young People's Theatre, Hamilton. Also on Sunday at 2pm.
Saturday Night Showcase 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Low Level Panic 2pm and 7pm, Catapult Dance Choreographic Hub, 880 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
New Annual 2023 ATONG ATEM x Newcastle Art Gallery, noon to 6pm; guided tour 1pm to 1.30pm; Closing Party Fashion Show, 2pm to 3.30pm. The Parallel Effect: Message From Another You, noon to 9pm, 164 Hunter Street. Ngiarrenumba Burrai (Our Country), 11am to 2pm, Newcastle Museum Park. Voices of Joan: Whale Chorus Theatre 1pm, New Lambton Community Centre. Strut & Fret: Blanc De Blanc Encore, 4pm, 7pm, Civic Park. Found Objects: Axle, Hover & Spin, noon to 1pm, Wheeler Place, Newcastle.
NIFF: Newcastle International Film Festival Regal Cinema, Birmingham Gardens. Films: A Bunch of Amateurs (noon), The Kid Stakes (3pm), Monster (7pm).
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Adamstown Lions Markets 8am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 1pm, Maitland Showground.
The Rotary Club of Toronto presents Pig Day Out 11am onwards, Toronto Hotel. Pig racing at noon. All proceeds to the Mark Hughes Foundation.
Street Paws Festival 11am to 3pm, Misty Glen Wines, Pokolbin.
Newcastle Card & Collectables Show 10am to 2pm, The Place, Charlestown.
Port Stephens Community Art Centre Bonsai Exhibition.
The Owens Collective Still, by Kathryn Taunton.
Adamstown Uniting Church Hall Newcastle Art Prize.
SEEN@Swansea Art Play, 10am and 11am. Simple art activities guided by art educators.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Lake Macquarie Saturday, 10am to noon, Picnic & Play with Artist Sanne Mestrom. Dark Beach. FAST project digital exhibition.
Watt Space Gallery Sunday, 12.30pm, AI & the Power of Speculative Imagination - artist talk by Daz Chandler from The Parallel Effect.
EASEL'D Saturday, noon to 4pm. 20 local artists will transform Civic Park with a live paint jam on portable walls. Also, EASEL'D LIVE PAINT JAM Sunday, 10.30am to 12.30pm, Devonshire Street, Newcastle, featuring Inari and Debbies Grahl.
Leda Gallery Celestial, by Sandy Lee.
Museum of Art and Culture, yapang Looking for mesas in Channel Country, by Michelle Teear. Suburban Interventions, by Ian Strange. ArtSpace, Sunday at 10am. Live drawing demonstration by Trevor Dickinson, Sunday 9am to 3pm.
Newcastle Printmakers Workshop Spring into Print. Stand Out Women.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Crownland; Collecting in Colour: Stories of Fashion and Art; Suspended Moment, works by The Katthy Cavaliere Fellowship recipients.
Newcastle Museum Seeking Safety By Sea. Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Exhibition.
The Lock-Up Signals From, by Shan Turner-Carroll and Ryota Sato. Saturday, Arts in the Yard.
Back to Back Galleries Emerald: 55th Year Celebration, Newcastle Studio Potters Inc.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Stand Out Women.
Cooks Hill Galleries Ken Strong, Steve Glassborow.
Off The Rails Saturday, 2pm, Bar on the Hill.
Dashville Skyline Saturday and Sunday, Lower Belford.
Free For All Saturday, 7pm to 11.30pm, The Hamilton Station Hotel. Slapjack, Camino Gold, Butterknife, But Anyway, Grace Aberhart.
Dave MacMichael Saturday, 7pm, The Rogue Scholar, Newcastle West.
West Best Bloc Fest Sunday, 11am to 10pm, eight venues in Newcastle West.
