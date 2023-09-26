Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights NRLW chase historic consecutive grand final victories after defeating Broncos

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
September 26 2023 - 10:32am
Sky Taylor, 2, has just learnt to shout "go Knights!" and was at the game with her dad, Newcastle rugby league referee Tom Taylor, last weekend to see the Knights women secure a spot in the NRLW grand final.
Sky Taylor, 2, has just learnt to shout "go Knights!" and was at the game with her dad, Newcastle rugby league referee Tom Taylor, last weekend to see the Knights women secure a spot in the NRLW grand final.

Skye Taylor is two years old and has just learnt to shout "go Knights!"

