Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Allied health sector in the Hunter needs workers and innovation

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
September 26 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua and Andrea Simpson, of Aspire Speech Pathology, with Allan Groth of Services for Australian Rural and Remote Allied Health, at the workforce forum in Singleton. Picture supplied
Joshua and Andrea Simpson, of Aspire Speech Pathology, with Allan Groth of Services for Australian Rural and Remote Allied Health, at the workforce forum in Singleton. Picture supplied

Staff shortages in the allied health sector meant people were increasingly missing out on access to services, a workforce forum in the Hunter was told on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.