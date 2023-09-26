EMERGENCY accommodation for women and children escaping domestic violence will be built at Lake Macquarie.
The state-of-the-art refuge is thanks to a partnership between Housing Plus and specialist domestic violence and homelessness service Jenny's Place.
The Lake Macquarie centre will be designed in the new 'core and cluster' model, an innovative approach that provides women with independent accommodation and access to critical services such as counselling, legal help and education on site.
Jenny's Place executive manager Marcia Chapman said the region is in desperate need of crisis accommodation.
"We know that many women are trapped in violent relationships simply because there is nowhere else to live and this challenge is heightened for women with children," she said.
"With community housing and the local private rental market now stretched to capacity, the Core and Cluster grants program will help services address the crisis housing issue and importantly, elevate the standard of accommodation provided to women leaving violence."
The independent living model is thought to be an improvement on the communal refuge accommodation that has long been the standard in crisis care.
It's believed it better meets the needs of individual families and gives women and children leaving violence the best chance at trauma recovery.
Housing Plus will build and manage the property, while Jenny's Place, which has operated in Newcastle for 46 years, will deliver accommodation and services.
It was important for a regional community to benefit from the government's funding for domestic and family violence accommodation, Housing Plus chief executive Justin Cantelo said.
"Our partnership with Jenny's Place combines our knowledge and expertise of design and construction with their local experience in service delivery," he said.
"The best of both is what we hope will be provided in Lake Macquarie."
The accommodation means women and children impacted by domestic and family violence will be provided with a safe and supported environment to get back on their feet.
It starts with safe, trauma-informed physical design and is complemented by a service delivery model that gives intensive support when it's needed most and a lighter touch when recovery begins.
Support will be personalised and offered in the refuge, meaning victims will have a base to return to and continue to receive education and support as they heal.
The state government announced $484.3 million in funding for women and children experiencing domestic and family violence in October 2021.
The Core and Cluster grants program will provide $426.6 million over four years to build new housing across the state.
Once all three funding rounds are finished and the refuges are open, more than an extra 2,900 women and children escaping domestic and family violence will be supported each year.
