BESPOKE sculptures inspired by Lake Macquarie's Awaba House and new drawings of the city by local pop culture icon Trevor Dickinson will feature in two new exhibitions.
Suburban Interventions, by globally renowned multidisciplinary artist Ian Strange focuses on the idea of the home as a highly-charged symbol.
Lake Macquarie Arts Precinct producer Dr Martina Mrongovious said the work of the artists in both exhibitions responds to the local landscape and architecture.
"Ian Strange has produced a series of sculptures that respond to the suspended state of Awaba House between then 2019 fire and upcoming revitalisation," she said.
"These sculptures have been specifically commissioned for MAC yapang with the support of a Create NSW grant. It is exciting to have new works by Ian Strange on show in our city."
The exhibition includes sculpture, photo media and film on display at the Museum of Art and Culture (MAC yapang), at Booragul, with a selection of major video projects showing at the Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) in Speers Point Park.
The other exhibition, Lateral Landscapes, is a group show featuring Trevor Dickinson, Richard Tipping, Mason Kimber, Christopher Zanko, Catherine O'Donnell, Wendy Murray and Doug Archibald.
All of the works are related to architecture, the home and Australian iconography.
Dickinson, well known for his quirky drawings of Canberra bus shelters as well as idiosyncratic landmarks in Newcastle and other places, is creating new works for MAC yapang depicting Lake Macquarie scenes, objects and sites.
Dickinson will hold a live demonstration at the gallery on October 1, where he will draw images of Lake Mac on windows using glass pens.
The event will kick off the Big Draw Festival.
Both events are free and bookings can be made through the events page at mac.lakemac.com.au.
Suburban Interventions and Lateral Landscapes run from Saturday 23 September until Sunday 3 December. The MAP mima program includes Strange's 62-minute performative work Traces (2020), which will play in full at 1pm from Friday to Sunday each week.
