THERE'S a new second-in-charge at the helm of Lake Macquarie City Council.
Cr Madeline Bishop was elected as deputy mayor at Monday night's council meeting, taking the reins from Cr Adam Shultz.
The Lake Macquarie local works as an educator for young people and people living with disabilities and is a member of the Australian Labor Party.
Mayor Kay Fraser thanked Cr Bishop for putting her hand up to take on the role in what will likely be the "busiest" 12 months leading up to the next local government election.
"This term of council we have been blessed with deputy mayors, we had Cr Jason Pauling who did an amazing job as my deputy mayor and right hand person, thank you very much for that first year," she said.
"The next year we had Cr Adam Shultz and can I say he's been absolutely amazing, he's done an outstanding job.
"Every time I have asked him to do something for me he's stepped up and done that and he's recently just welcomed another baby to his family so it's been a very busy time for him, but he's done an amazing amount of work and he's been instrumental in a lot of things that have changed here in council and has represented us very well out in the community."
In thanking Cr Shultz, Cr Fraser added that he had been a great ambassador and leader in the community.
Cr Bishop has served on the Lake Macquarie Awards Committee for the last three years and previously volunteered at Parents and Citizens Association meetings and sporting clubs, where she held executive positions.
Since 2008 she has raised awareness and funds for brain cancer research and made submissions to the Select Senate Committee Inquiry into low survival cancers.
She has a strong interest in environmental issues, the arts, education and healthcare and is passionate about accessible public spaces and sustainable development.
The election was conducted with an ordinary ballot and Cr Bishop was the only councillor who nominated for the role of deputy mayor.
In undertaking the role, Cr Bishop may represent the mayor or undertake mayoral duties when Cr Fraser is unable to including representing council at functions both within and outside of the city and may also chair meetings.
The council elects a deputy mayor in September each year for a term of 12 months, Cr Shultz was elected on September 26, last year.
Most councils across the state elect a new deputy mayor each year to allow for four terms of 12 months each before the next local government election.
This next local council election will be held September 14, 2024.
