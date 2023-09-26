Soldiers Point buzzing after zone championship treble

In the senior pairs at Valentine, Sam Laguzza and Eric Ryan (Charlestown) flew the lids in the final against Tony Hinton and Bill Ahoy (Soldiers Point) to lead 7-1 after three ends. The Soldiers clawed their way back to level at 12-all on 13 ends, 13-all on 15 and 16- all on 17. Hinton and Ahoy then won three of the last four ends to claim the championship 21-16, the first for Soldiers Point since 2011.

