Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Lawn Bowls: Soldiers Point buzzing after zone championship treble

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 26 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soldiers Point buzzing after zone championship treble
Soldiers Point buzzing after zone championship treble

Soldiers Point Bowling Club celebrated one of the best weekend's in club history after collecting the Zone men's pairs, senior pairs and open reserve triples title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.