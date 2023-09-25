A man accused of shooting two people at Gateshead last week, allegedly intending to commit murder, has been charged.
Officers from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crimes Squad arrested the 31-year-old at Wallsend on Monday afternoon, police said in a statement.
During a search of the property where he was found, investigators allegedly discovered two firearms, which were seized for examination.
He was taken to Newcastle police station and charged with one count each of shooting with intent to murder, possessing an unauthorised firearm, using an unauthorised firearm, and discharging a firearm intending to cause grievous bodily harm.
The 31-year-old was refused bail and will face Newcastle local court on Tuesday, September 26.
Emergency crews were called to Cassia Crescent at Gateshead at about 2.20am on September 21 after reports of shots fired.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a 42-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.
They were treated by paramedics before they were both taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
Police said in a statement on Tuesday morning their investigation into the shooting was ongoing.
