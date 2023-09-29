Listening to Up To Our Necks the other day, I was immediately transported all the way back to the summer of '95 when the song made it to No.55 on the triple j Hottest 100 countdown and featured on the subsequent double-CD compilation album alongside the likes of Ammonia, Oasis, Buffalo Tom, Skunk Anansie, Jeff Buckley, TISM, Portishead, Pollyanna, DEF FX, early Foo Fighters ... those were the days.