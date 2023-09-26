'Steel city' moniker lost, and that's a shame

I was a career metallurgist at Comsteel/Molycop, into which I invested 52 years of my intellectual energy making stainless steel, tool steel and every engineering steel in the textbook.
It was a shock, but not a surprise to learn that the steelmaking and bar mill departments will close at the end of December. These departments are the victims of ridiculously high gas and electricity prices in Australia and very cheap (and subsidised) steel from China. This cheap steel is a consequence of construction and manufacturing cutbacks in China so they have millions of tonnes of steel to dump on the world markets. It is also now cheaper to send a shipping container from Shanghai to Newcastle than it is to rail a container from Sydney to Newcastle. So much for the so-called level playing field or "flat earth policy" of international trading where it only seems to be flat on our side of the earth.
Tragically, these closures represent the end of yet another technology and sovereign capability in Australia that will never be seen again. Nobody will ever build a new specialty steelworks, forge or foundry in Australia because there is no longer a significant manufacturing industry in this country.
It also means that all of the steel needed for the remaining grinding media and rail wheel businesses that was formerly made in a low-emissions electric arc furnace will now be made in a coal-based blast furnace/BOS steel making system.
We can no longer call Newcastle the "steel city".
The government is stepping up its immigration of skilled workers to overcome the shortage here. Maybe offering apprenticeships to our youths, with monetary incentives that the government are offering overseas workers to relocate, would have been a more viable solution? If this scheme had been started three years ago these youths would now be tradies.
The main concern is when the government says "skilled workers", who will ascertain/check the validity and capability of their claim to be a skilled tradesperson? Also where are these many thousands of immigrants going to live? We can't even house our citizens. Is the necessary infrastructure in place to receive this huge influx of immigrants, things such as roads, transport, hospitals, schools, child minding, shopping, etc? Or is it a case of "they will come, and we might build it"?
Skill is achieved from correct training and repetition under the supervision of a competent registered trainer. Shoddy workmanship can only lead to endangering fellow workers and the public. Most Aussie tradies have to undergo yearly competency assessments, will this be the case for overseas "skilled" workers?
The Voice referendum will ask, "A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?" 'Yes' or 'no'.
Words added to the constitution available on the AEC website will offer recognition, guarantee, purpose and detail around Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples' ability to 'make representations' to government towards actually 'closing the gap' in things such as health, education and crime prevention. It will help indigenous people take responsibility, building capacity for flourishing lives.
There is so much misinformation and scaremongering, it is important to focus on the question we are being asked. Can we value first inhabitants, colonial settlers and the splendid gift of migrants, all of whom make up this country now called Australia? "If you don't know, it's time to learn"
We are for once being asked not to do the expedient, but the bigger thing. This request comes after decades of consultation, culminating in The Uluru Statement from the Heart. Read it again. A request which, until recent months, had the support of all sides of politics. This is about justice and equity, not the simplistic notion of equality. The constitution already gave special law-making powers to the government regarding Aboriginal people. Unity will flow from listening and accepting representations from an elected broad-based advisory body. It's time.
ANDREW 'Joey' Johns the best No.7 Australian Rugby League has produced? Nup. Not even the best Newcastle has produced. Go Jesse. Go Knights.
WELL done Knights. Looking forward to a back-to-back final. Go you gorgeous girls.
THE power industry kills another industry. Molycop is a scrap steel recycler using scrap from the shredder at Hexham. It's about time the government takes back essential industries; Commbank, power industry, Qantas, transport etc. Nationalise them. Where will we get steel when China invades us?
A HUNDRED thousand Collingwood supporters at the "G", now that's a voice to be heard. Good old Collingwood forever, good old Collingwood!
IN my opinion it highlights the Liberal Party's severe lack of talent when a political disaster such as Andrew Constance is endorsed for a seat in their federal party.
I WOULD like the Herald to publish each day how we get our power. Radio 2GB Sydney tells you every morning how much power is generated from sun, wind, hydro and coal. Every day there is between 70 and 80 per cent of our power generated from coal. I think everyone needs to know this.
I WONDER if Ange Postecoglou would agree to coach the Wallabies?
ANY chance of a blanket ban on any more opinions on the Voice? I'm so over the same self-righteous, opinionated serial contributors to this paper, and have heard every possible explanation they have. Nothing you say now will change my vote, or, I would think, anyone else's. Go become a politician and leave the rest of us to enjoy life.
