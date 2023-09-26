RIMA Butler thought her season might have been over.
The Knights prop broke a thumb playing against the Broncos in round five.
The fracture required surgery and doctors told her it would be touch and go to return this campaign.
"I fully broke it. It's got a plate and nine pins now," Butler told the Newcastle Herald of her now patched-up left thumb.
"It's only 80 per cent healed at the moment, but it's fine - strap it and play on."
A strong-willed woman, Butler returned from a four-game injury layoff in Newcastle's 30-24 semi-final win over Brisbane on Sunday.
She only played 10 minutes off the bench, and with her thumb heavily strapped, but the 25-year-old got through the game unscathed and is now set to feature against the Gold Coast in this Sunday's grand final.
"I was worried," she admitted about her initial chances of playing again this season.
"I was asking all of the doctors, and even the surgeon, 'Surely just two weeks out?'.
"He started laughing at me and goes: 'No, that's a decent fracture, you'll be pushing it for finals'. So I was like, 'OK, I'm pushing it for finals'."
A powerful 105kg prop, Butler has proved a handy replacement for Millie Boyle following the 2022 co-captain's departure to the Roosters.
She was averaging 117 run-metres and 14 tackles per game prior to her thumb injury, and could provide valuable impact coming off the bench again on Sunday.
The match at Accor Stadium will be the second grand final Butler has played in.
She was part of the Eels side that Newcastle beat 32-12 to claim last year's title.
The Campbelltown product remembers the pain of the loss well, and is desperate to avoid it this time around.
"Hopefully the same club wins it again," she said.
"If I go to another grand final and we lose, I'll probably cry even more.
"It's heart-breaking. You feel all kinds of emotions. It's rough and you're sad.
"But then it fuels your fire, you're gunning for that premiership and want to get that ring."
A vivacious character, Butler has a why-not type of confidence. The Minto Cobras junior believes the Knights have what it takes to secure consecutive premierships.
"I'm super pumped. This time, I'm going to get it done," she said.
"I did think [last year] if this is the only grand final I'm going to ... and don't get to play another one, I'll be devo. But I reckon we've got the squad and the team and can go back-to-back."
Knights coach Ronald Griffiths has made no changes to the side that beat Brisbane.
One of nine Newcastle players to have featured in a grand final, Butler said the experience should come in handy.
"Last year, it was easier for us to control our nerves because everyone was writing us off," she said of playing for the Eels on grand final day.
"They wrote us off in the semi-final and again in the grand final. We came out pretty good but fell short.
"That helps you.
"We're pretty good at dealing with the nerves, and at the end of the day it's just another game."
Part of a big family from south-west Sydney, Butler converted her relatives from Eels to Knights supporters after changing clubs.
She said her two brothers, sister and a cousin would likely attend the game, but her mum would watch from home, taking care of Butler's four-year-old son, Cassius.
Butler has had to spend prolonged periods apart from her boy in order to fulfil her playing commitments this season, but she has loved her time in Newcastle and is keen to extend her stay.
"Hopefully I stay at this club for a bit longer," she said. "I love it up here.
"I've got a player option for next year, but I will most likely be here."
