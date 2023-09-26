AARON Gray feels "stability" will be key in 2023-2024 and beyond while Paul Marjoribanks says "I'll always have an eye on local cricket".
Newcastle District Cricket Association's official handover takes place on Wednesday, the first change of chairman for the best part of two decades.
"Stability is pretty important for us at the moment. We've had two interrupted years of COVID plus another with rain ... It will be good to see some dry weather and solid cricket played," Gray told the Newcastle Herald.
Gray grew up at Cooranbong and was introduced to Australia's summer sport at a young age with Robert "Dutchy" Holland a major influence at Southern Lakes, now known as Toronto.
In 2018-19 he helped the club claim its maiden first-grade premiership amid time as a NDCA committee member, deputy chair and most recently secretary.
Gray has welcomed the recent appointments of Sharyn Beck as NDCA executive manager, Shane Burley as deputy chair and Josh Moxey as secretary.
"It's going to be big shoes to fill. Paul did the role for a long time and we'll try and leverage the best we can off that foundation, not try and reinvent the wheel," Gray said.
Marjoribanks was raised in Mayfield and after playing juniors for Colts had senior stints with Waratah, University and later alongside his son at Merewether.
He was invited to join NDCA by Paul Robertson, who had just challenged Ken Clifford as chairman, but quickly found himself in the hot seat around 2007.
Marjoribanks points to competition expansion - from solely men's grade to now incorporating Women's, T20 Summer Bash, Masters, Suburban Districts - as the main change. He's also proud of the representative team's current record at NSW Country level.
"I'm comfortable I've left the association in a solid position and I'm satisfied with Aaron taking on the role, I think it's in good hands with a good committee," he said.
Marjoribanks remains midway through terms as both Country Cricket NSW chairman and Cricket NSW board member.
The men's first grade competition gets underway next Saturday (October 7).
Meanwhile, nominations for NDCA life membership have been put forward for local Australian representatives Belinda Clarke, Leah Poulton and Sally Griffiths.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.