LAKE Macquarie City president Steve Graham believes new coach Peter Preston will attract players to the club and has the tools to develop the young talent at the NNSW NPL strugglers.
Preston has signed a two-year deal with Lake Macquarie and takes the reins from veteran mentor Steve Piggott.
Like Piggott, Preston has a wealth of experience. He has coached Central Coast Mariners Academy teams, was in charge of their women's program last year and works part-time as an educator for Central Coast Football.
"Peter is a really good get for the club," Graham said. "Peter's sweet spot has been youth development. Players that he coached through the Mariners academy are now 18 to 24. We are confident he will attract players who people may not know."
Lake Macquarie finished bottom of the table last season with four points, eight adrift of 11th placed New Lambton.
Promotion and relegation returns to the NNSW NPL next season.
"It is important for us to push forward and assemble a roster that is going to be competitive in that scenario," Graham said.
"It won't be a total overhaul of the roster but there will be a core group of players come in. We need experience across the park."
"Young players have lots of energy but you need players who can manage a game. Especially with the extra pressure of promotion and relegation, you really need some calm heads to help them out.
"We want to be a senior program that trains hard and is up to date with the latest teaching. Peter is in touch with that space.
"Every club wants to make the finals. Right now, we are focused on pulling together a roster, having a good pre-season and starting the year strong."
Graham thanked Piggott, who had signed a three-year deal, and welcomed him to stay involved with the club.
"Piggo took on a pretty tough job with the roster we had available," Graham said. "A lot of coaches wouldn't have done that. He did a job for our club and I can't be more thankful. We would love to have him involved in some way, shape or form at any point. He is a great contributor to the game in our region."
