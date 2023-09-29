Blake O'Connor is on a plane from Nashville to Sydney. It's a rare opportunity for him to sit down and catch up on his emails.
He's also seizing the moment to answer some questions put to him by Weekender.
The country music singer-songwriter and musician - who was born and raised in Port Macquarie - moved to Nashville, Tennessee, five months ago, and life has been a whirlwind ever since.
"Moving to Nashville has always been a dream of mine. The sheer size of the music industry over there is unbelievable," he says.
"I've already managed to play over 60 shows while setting up a new life in a brand new country from scratch.
"Don't get me wrong, Australia will always be my favourite place in the world, but it sure is fun to be making music as often as I am."
O'Connor is returning to Australia for a short national tour that kicks off at Lizotte's, New Lambton, on October 5, which also happens to be his 23rd birthday.
"Lizotte's is one of my favourite venues to play in Australia, so the fact that it happened to line up with my birthday is super serendipitous. It's also the first show of the tour so there's plenty to celebrate."
O'Connor's career kicked off in 2019 when he won the Toyota Star Maker competition at the age of 18. He released his debut album Everything I Feel in 2019, which topped the ARIA Australian Country Charts, and the following year won a Golden Guitar for Best New Talent.
He released his second album Finding Light in March and hit the ground running when he touched down in Nashville.
"I've been writing a bunch," he says.
"It's actually been really nice to dig back into co-writing. I write a lot with one of my best mates over there named Kenneth Wright. He has written songs for Kenny Rogers and Tim McGraw, so working with writers like him keeps me inspired to work harder and write better songs.
"Funny story, about two months ago I caught up with a guy I met briefly last year in a bar, and he invited us - last minute - to a songwriting retreat he organises, so we agreed and next thing you know, four days later, we were sitting in a plane flying to Panama in Central America where we wrote songs with killer songwriters for a week.
"You really don't know what's around the corner in this town."
He's also been relishing the opportunity to perform live, and often.
"Country music is one of the largest scenes in the US and Nashville is definitely the heart of it all," he says.
"I've barely scratched the surface when it comes to touring throughout the US but I've still managed to play shows and festivals in 10 states across the country - seeing how many music fans are around is so exciting to me.
"And Nashville is home to some of the best musicians in the world, and when I'm not on the road I play a weekly Sunday blues gig in town with couple of guitar players: Robert Arthur, who has played alongside Eric Johnson and Brad Paisley, and Kenne Kramer, who has played for everyone from Engelbert Humperdinck to Dr Hook."
He also shared the stage with Novocastrian Morgan Evans recently, describing him as "a great fella".
"Everyone seems to like the Aussies over here," O'Connor says, laughing.
"I haven't jammed with Keith Urban yet but I'm working on it.
"I find myself being blown away constantly in Nashville, whether it's hearing a guitar solo somebody played or a line a writer sang at a songwriters' round.
"I've heard so many things that make me want to grow musically. Honestly, it's hard not to learn and want to strive to be better when you're surrounded by such talented people."
