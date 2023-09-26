IT'S her first term on council and newly-elected deputy mayor Madeline Bishop is excited to take the lead.
The Lake Macquarie councillor put her hand up for second-in-charge at Monday night's meeting, taking over from former deputy mayor Adam Shultz.
As the council heads into the next local government election, Cr Bishop said she's prepared for a busy year.
"I'm looking forward to it, it is daunting but I've got lots of support around me from the other councillors and it seems like a really good time to step up and support our community better," she said.
"This is my first time on council in my third year and it seemed like a good opportunity to learn the role and give back to our city."
The recently retired teacher is particularly passionate about learning equity and access for people with disabilities.
Cr Bishop is involved in committees which look after heritage, Aboriginal grants, event funding, access and inclusion, cultural collections, awards and public libraries.
"Our libraries, our galleries and our public spaces are places for the community to get together and progressing those for Lake Macquarie will achieve the best outcome for our city," she said.
"I'm also on the access and inclusion committee, so accessible spaces are important to me, and as a former teacher in special education, working in that sector, it's important that people are able to access our beautiful city equally."
Cr Bishop grew up in Lake Macquarie and said she decided to become politically involved once she moved back and saw how much the city had changed.
"I've learned so much and it's brought me out of myself as well to see how much our city is progressing into the future and seeing that big vision, it's a privilege to be part of it if I'm honest," she said.
Cr Bishop joins mayor Kay Fraser and the council's chief executive officer Morven Cameron to create an all-female leadership team.
The mother-of-three said she feels female leadership and role models for young women at all levels in the community is important.
"I think strong leadership in general is important, if you don't see yourself in the leadership then you can't be it yourself," she said.
"I'm very privileged and humbled to stand beside those two great women and I intend to learn a lot from them."
Cr Bishop said she was thrilled to see the community become a sought after place to live and work and hoped to play a part in showcasing the city's strengths.
