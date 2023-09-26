COACH Rob Stanton has a welcome headache.
Less than a month from the start of the A-League Men's season, the Jets coach is still unsure of his strongest XI.
He is likely to form more of an idea after a friendly against Macarthur in Maitland on Thursday.
However, the first-year head coach doesn't expect to nail down a starting XI until the final trial against Western Sydney on October 14.
"Pre-season has allowed us to build depth and healthy competition which is driving standards," Stanton said. "I'm really excited by that. It will be difficult to pick a strongest XI. It is forcing players to raise the bar a bit more if they want to start. I had this conversation with the boys. I believe in everyone because that is what they have showed me every day since I arrived here. Any time a player hasn't started and another has come in, they have done very well. It has given me a big problem, which is a good thing."
However, striker Archie Goodwin (back) and creative spark Reno Piscopo (calf) are unlikely to be in the frame for the round-one trip to Perth on October 22.
Both are making progress but are a long way behind the rest of the group.
"Archie and Reno are close to getting back on the pitch but they have missed a lot of loading," Stanton said. "The way we have been playing requires a lot of minutes under your belt to be competitive. That will be an issue for them.
"Everyone has gotten on with it and we have been able to develop the squad in a really good fashion. It has allowed us to be patient with Archie and Reno. We haven't rushed them because we are not panicking.
"Hopefully, they will be up to speed when we need a new body to change things for us."
The Jets will play an extra 30-minute period on top of the regulation 90 minutes against Macarthur.
The extra time will be an opportunity for Tom Aquilina and Daniel Stynes to get their first game minutes since recovering from hamstring injuries.
"Tommy and Stynesy have been waiting for minutes," Stanton said. "That extra period will be a safe opportunity for them.
"It will also enable others to get their loads up and give everyone their best chance to press their claims."
Stanton is also likely to blood 16-year-old midfielder Will Dobson.
"Will has done three sessions with the senior group," Stanton said. "He is very young and there is a duty of care there. I think Macarthur will play a few younger ones and I might give him a taste."
Dobson has played in the academy under-16s, 18s and 20s this NPL season.
"I have been waiting to find a young one from Newcastle," Stanton said. "He is an attacking midfielder with a nice touch. It could be a game changer for him."
