"Pre-season has allowed us to build depth and healthy competition which is driving standards," Stanton said. "I'm really excited by that. It will be difficult to pick a strongest XI. It is forcing players to raise the bar a bit more if they want to start. I had this conversation with the boys. I believe in everyone because that is what they have showed me every day since I arrived here. Any time a player hasn't started and another has come in, they have done very well. It has given me a big problem, which is a good thing."

