Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

You never know where old timber will pop up next

By Mike Scanlon
September 30 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This waterfront restaurant collapsed into Lake Macquarie several years ago. Picture: Supplied.
This waterfront restaurant collapsed into Lake Macquarie several years ago. Picture: Supplied.

ALMOST everyone seems to remember when a restaurant at Pelican collapsed without warning into Lake Macquarie seven years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.