HUNTER residents have been on alert today as more than six bush and grass fires burned across the region.
A fire at Talga Road Lovedale, which began this morning, was escalated to 'watch and act' level at 2:10pm after it began threatening neighbouring properties.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) spokesperson Angela Burford said at the height of the blaze, an RFS truck was positioned at every neighbouring home around the 21 hectare fire.
"We got some additional fire trucks on scene and a containment strategy was carried out. They managed to get the upper hand with the help of helicopters," Ms Burford said
"They slowed to progression of the fire and extinguished it on the northern side - which was priority because that is where the homes are."
Over 70 firefighters on 27 trucks worked to contain the blaze. The fire was brought back to 'alert' level around 3:50pm.
Other major Hunter fires - including the previously-reported 390 hectare Bee Box One fire - are now under control. Crews continue to monitor perimeters for heat and embers.
"RFS are continuing to patrol the edges of that fire to make sure the edge is completely extinguished," Ms Burford said. "The major concern is that because we will be moving into really hot and dry weather this weekend, we really need to make sure it's extinguished as there is a risk of it flaring up again."
Crews are using similar measures to extinguish a 246 hectare fire in Howes Valley, near Singleton.
"It is very likely those two fires will be patrolled over the next couple of days due to the size of them," Ms Burford said.
More than 40 bush and grass fires have burnt across the state today, attended by over 350 firefighters.
Ms Burford said most "areas of concern" were in the Hunter and Port Macquarie area.
