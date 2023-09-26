NEWCASTLE'S Ella Scaysbrook is four shots of the lead entering the second round of the Jack Newton International Junior Classic at Cypress Lakes on Wednesday.
Scaysbrook, who played in the tougher afternoon conditions, carded a two-over 74 to be tied for 14th in the girls' division, four strokes behind Japanese duo Yuki Takada and Yui Yanahara and Queenslander Sarah Hammett.
Amy Squires (Nelson Bay) is two strokes back in a tie for 28th in the 72 hole stroke championships.
Teeing off in one of the final groups at 12.25pm in blustery conditions, Scaysbrook recorded a birdie at the par-four fourth before consecutive bogeys at holes seven and eight to turn one-over.
She added a further three bogeys and two birdies on the way home to be within striking distance.
Cronulla's Kayun Mudadana fired five-under 67 to lead the boys' division by one from Queenslander Campbell Kerr.
Harry Atkinson (Newcastle) was tied for 36th at three over.
The international features more than 200 players including teams from every state in Australia as well as representatives from Canada, Fiji, Japan, Korea, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Samoa, Singapore, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the US.
In the sub-junior (under-14s), Harry Preece is the best placed of the Hunter contingent in 12th at four over.
Twelve-year-old Jesse Linden (Newcastle) is tied for 32nd at nine over.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.