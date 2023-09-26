Newcastle Herald
City of Newcastle exhibits new draft development control plan

Updated September 26 2023 - 10:32pm, first published 10:31pm
The changes will address urban heat, traffic and parking.
Measures to address urban heat, reduce car usage and increase street trees all feature in a new draft development control plan in Newcastle open for public feedback.

