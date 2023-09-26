POLICE have charged two men after an alleged carjacking at Maitland resulted in a car being torched earlier this month.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers were called to the town pool on Les Darcy Drive about 12.45pm on September 12 on reports a car had been stolen from two women aged in their 60s.
When they arrived, they were told two men approached the women before they allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle that belonged to the women.
Police will allege in court that the vehicle was found burnt out near Singleton later that night.
A crime scene was established and police began an investigation into the incident.
Following inquiries, a 25-year-old man was arrested at a Barton Avenue home at Singleton on September 13.
The Raymond Terrace man was taken to Singleton police station and charged with aggravated steal from person; stealing a greater value than $15,000; damaging property with fire or explosives and using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.
He was refused bail to appear again on September 14, where he was formally refused bail and will face Newcastle Local Court on November 8.
Further investigations led police to arrest a 47-year-old man at Maitland Police Station about 3pm yesterday.
The Rutherford man was charged with two counts of stealing from a person to a value over $15,000.
He was refused bail and will face Maitland Local Court today.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.