Tedeschi Trucks, Taj Mahal and The Cruel Sea join Bluesfest line-up for Easter 2024

Josh Leeson
Josh Leeson
September 27 2023 - 9:36am
GRAMMY Award-winning US soul-rockers Tedeschi Trucks Band, blues legend Taj Mahal and Australian rock royalty The Cruel Sea are among the new additions to Bluesfest 2024.

