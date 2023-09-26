GRAMMY Award-winning US soul-rockers Tedeschi Trucks Band, blues legend Taj Mahal and Australian rock royalty The Cruel Sea are among the new additions to Bluesfest 2024.
The 35th annual music festival returns to Byron Bay next Easter from March 28 to April 1.
The second announcement also includes Split Enz and Crowded House great Tim Finn, Cold Chisel's Ian Moss, Rickie Lee Jones, Dan Sultan, The Whitlams Black Stump Band, Coterie, Playing For Change Band, Lisa Hunt's Forever Soul, Jackie Venson, Wilsn, Caravana Sun and Women of Soul Collective.
They join the already announced US surf folk star Jack Johnson, Welsh icon Tom Jones, The Teskey Brothers, Matt Corby, L.A.B, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos, Tommy Emmanuel, The Dead South, The Paper Kites, Drive-by Truckers, Newton Faulkner, Steve Poltz and more.
The 12-piece Tedeschi Trucks Band, who will headline New York's Madison Square Garden this week, were the most requested act for next year's Bluesfest after building a loyal following from their previous appearances in 2013 and 2016.
For the 81-year-old Mahal, it will be the Blues Hall Of Famer's 10th appearance at Bluesfest.
The Cruel Sea haven't performed at Bluesfest in 15 years. Last month the Better Get A Lawyer blues-rockers announced they were reforming to celebrate the 30th-anniversary of their album The Honeymoon Is Over.
