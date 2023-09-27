Georgia Roche hails from the same parts as Rabbitohs legend Sam Burgess.
The Newcastle Knights five-eighth grew up in Birstall, a village about 25 minutes drive south-west of Leeds and a mere matter of kilometres from Burgess' home town of Dewsbury.
She started her rugby league journey playing with the boys at Drighlington, at one point alongside Knights NRL winger Dominic Young, but had to stop at 11, as did all the girls at that age.
She then recommenced playing in her teens with a girls side at Dewsbury Moor - Burgess' junior club.
But it's not just the place where they were raised, or the club they played for, that Roche likes to think she has in common with Burgess.
"He did nitty-gritty stuff. Everybody remembers the grand final where he broke his cheekbone in that first couple of minutes and continued to play, and in my eyes, that's a player that everybody wants on the team," Roche said, speaking to the Newcastle Herald ahead of her own grand final against the Titans on Sunday.
"That goes a long way for me. You can be the most talented player in the world, but if you're not willing to work hard, then it doesn't really complement it.
"I definitely see Sam Burgess as somebody who was hard-working and very much a team player.
"I'm not the fastest player, not the strongest, but I give my all in everything that I do. I like to do everything for the sake of the team.
"To have that quality as a player, it's one thing you can't take away from somebody."
It's easy to see why Knights coach Ronald Griffiths was so keen to sign Roche, for no less than five years. She fits right into the club's mantra of: 'Be the player everyone wants to play with'. She also happens to be a gun half.
At 17, Roche won the Woman of Steel award, the equivalent of the Dally M, in just her second Women's Super League season.
But after six years in England's domestic competition, playing for Leeds, Castleford and Featherstone, she made the decision to move to Australia to further her career in the booming NRLW.
"I've really enjoyed the time so far," Roche, 23, said.
"The games are a lot faster, and a lot more physical, so it did take some adjusting and getting used to the training.
"I took the opportunity to develop my game and learn and play alongside world-class players. I think I'm definitely doing those things."
Roche has been a five-eighth for the past few years, but has previously played lock, hooker and centre.
Since debuting in round three, she has started in all but one of Newcastle's past eight matches.
She has kept her game simple but has "a lot more to give" in both attack and defence. Griffiths has told her to be herself.
"I think I've found find my feet at five eighth, and I think I just need to keep growing there," she said.
An England international, Roche has been buoyed by the club's warn welcome. Her mum, Charlotte, flies in Friday for the grand final.
"Being 11,000 miles away from home, it's not easy," she said. "The girls have really got around me, and been very inclusive since day one.
"They're friends and family now as opposed to just teammates, which is something I never really expected in my first year.
"The club took a risk on me as much as I took a risk coming out here, signing a young English kid for five years. I'm very grateful."
