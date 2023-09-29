OVER the last four campaigns, Maitland haven't lost a single finals game and now boast a winning percentage of almost 90.
Barely putting a foot wrong since 2020, the Pickers have beaten all comers and collected every piece of silverware on offer.
James Taylor, who joined the Newcastle Rugby League club on the eve of this successful run, admits "I get quite emotional" when reflecting upon his own sliding doors moment and what has transpired since.
"Obviously I had an association with Matty [coach Matt Lantry from NSW Cup at Knights in 2015]. He called me, it was COVID, I didn't really have a job and things were a bit rough for me," Taylor told the Newcastle Herald at BankWest Stadium following Sunday's 32-10 victory over St Mary's in the President's Cup decider.
"He said come down [from Queensland] there's a competition [season-long President's Cup]. I ended up here and I just couldn't leave.
"It's just such a good group of people and I buy into this club more than anyone. It gets me a bit emotional talking about it. It's like a family and that's the best part about it."
A no-nonsense prop who required multiple stitches in the back of his head after full-time on the weekend, Taylor has helped form a core group at the Pickers.
Lantry confirmed on Wednesday that the vast majority of players from Maitland's first-grade squad have already re-signed for next year while negotiations with Joe Barber are ongoing and Taj Ridley will train with the Knights (Jersey Flegg) over summer.
Out of 67 appearances between 2020 and 2023, the Pickers have won 60, lost five and drawn two. They have an undefeated record across four semis and five deciders, featuring a back-to-back Newcastle RL title double.
Meanwhile, Lakes have announced the retention of both Jesse Pascoe and Charley Muir for 2024.
