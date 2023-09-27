Newcastle Herald
Golf: Queenslander Sarah Hammett goes low to take control of Jack Newton International Junior Classic

September 27 2023 - 6:11pm
Queensland Sarah Hammett has a four shot lead at the halfway point of the Jack Newton International Junior Classic. Picture Golf Australia
GUN Gold Coast teenager Sarah Hammett has a stranglehold on the girls' division at the midpoint of the Jack Newton International Junior Classic at Cypress Lakes.

