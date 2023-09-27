GUN Gold Coast teenager Sarah Hammett has a stranglehold on the girls' division at the midpoint of the Jack Newton International Junior Classic at Cypress Lakes.
The 16-year-old added a six-under 66 on Wednesday to her opening 70 to be eight under and four shots clear.
Michelle Bang (72,68) is second at four under.
An Australian representative, Hammett drained six birdies and an eagle in her stunning round.
Newcastle's Ella Scaysbrook (74,75) is tied for 18th at five over. The 17-year-old birdied the third and fourth holes to get back to even par. But she lost momentum through the middle of her round, dropping five shots in eight holes.
Nelson Bay's Amy Squires (77,76) is a further four shots back in a tie for 29th.
Brisbane's Campbell Kerr (68,70) leads the boys division at six under, two shots clear of Kai Komulainen (73,67), Cooper Moore (72,68), Kayun Mudadana (67,73) and David Hammett (71,69).
Newcastle pair Harry Atkinson (75,76) and Lachlan Lawson (77,74) are tied for 44th.
