RANDALL Briggs admits he's "jumping out of his skin" before a long-awaited Koori Knockout return and feels the Newcastle All Blacks are "ready for the challenge" of defending their crown.
The annual Indigenous rugby league tournament takes place on the Central Coast over the October long weekend with Briggs back in action for the first time since 2019.
"We don't want to forget about it [2022], but we want to put that away now because we've got another job on our hands trying to go back-to-back," Briggs told the Newcastle Herald.
"I think it's going to be the hardest one we've ever played because everyone is going to be after us, but we're prepared and ready for the challenge."
COVID saw the Koori Knockout cancelled twice (2020, 2021) while Briggs controversially missed last year through suspension.
"It's been three years of waiting [to play Koori Knockout again]. I'm jumping out of my skin. I've been training the house down and can't wait," he said.
Briggs' brother Scott was recently granted dispensation by NSW Rugby League to take the field for the All Blacks but still has one Newcastle RL game to serve next year following a five-week ban handed down in July.
Dom Murphy (Central) and Gary Anderson (Maitland) have joined the All Blacks, who hold their last training session at Speers Point on Thursday night before tackling Dindima in Saturday's opening round (9:50am).
"They add depth to who we've already got. We've had the same core group for a while now," Briggs said.
Play continues at Tuggerah on Sunday and Monday.
The likes of Newcastle Yowies, Newcastle Emus, Newcastle Dolphins, Mindaribba Warriors and Maitland United are listed across men's, women's and junior age groups.
