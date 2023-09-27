Newcastle Herald
Randall Briggs returns for Newcastle All Blacks in Koori Knockout

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 27 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 2:00pm
The Briggs family clan help form the Newcastle All Blacks at the Koori Knockout. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
The Briggs family clan help form the Newcastle All Blacks at the Koori Knockout. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

RANDALL Briggs admits he's "jumping out of his skin" before a long-awaited Koori Knockout return and feels the Newcastle All Blacks are "ready for the challenge" of defending their crown.

Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

