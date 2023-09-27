THREE teenagers who allegedly threatened an elderly man with a knife and stole his car when he stopped to help them on the New England Highway have been arrested.
A 73-year-old man told police he stopped his car to help the trio who had flagged him down.
When he got out, the three teenagers allegedly took his keys and threatened him with a knife before fleeing the scene in his white Ford Ranger ute.
Officers were called to the scene about 1am on Wednesday morning, where the man did not report any injuries.
Soon after, police were patrolling parts of Singleton when they tried to stop the ute on the New England Highway.
Police claim the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued, headed towards Newcastle.
It came to an end in North Lambton after police deployed tyre spikes to bring the vehicle to a halt.
Two boys and a girl were arrested at the scene before being taken to Newcastle police station.
The alleged driver, a 17-year-old boy, was charged with robbery in company and police pursuit without stopping while driving recklessly.
The passengers, both aged 16, were charged with robbery in company and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
All three were refused bail to appear before a Children's Court today.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.