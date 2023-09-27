JETS coach Rob Stanton couldn't be happier with the way French import Jason Berthomier has settled in to life in Newcastle.
Off the pitch, Berthomier and his young family have set-up home in the inner city. The midfielder's English is improving daily and he is forming connections with teammates.
"I can't believe how quickly he has thrown himself into it," Stanton said. "We had a family day with players and their wives and kids. It was like Jason had been here two or three years. I take my hat off to him. He has made a huge effort to integrate. Everything seems to be - 'we are good, no problems'."
On the pitch, the former Claremont playmaker's qualities are also evident.
Berthomier played the first half in the 4-0 win over Brisbane in Coffs Harbour last Wednesday and will again start at the base of midfield against Macarthur in Maitland on Thursday.
"He moved well for 45 minutes against the Roar and could easily have played longer," Stanton said.
"He was exactly what I expected - composed on the ball and quality at set pieces.
"He will play a lot more minutes against Macathur and he should run out 90 in the last two games.
"I am not looking at him and saying: 'you need to do this, this and this'. He is still finding his feet and understanding the league. It is a lot more transitional than he is used to.
"At the moment, we are at a fast pace. We are playing forward quickly and getting in behind teams.
"At some stage, we will come up against teams who sit off. Then we will have to break teams down. I expect guys like him to control the tempo.
"So far he has been excellent. I hope he has a fantastic season and gives us that little bit of leadership and foreign experience we need in the midfield. It will benefit the other players."
The hit-out against the Bulls will be the Jets' sixth against A-League opposition.
Carl Jenkinson has been struck down by a virus and will not play.
"Every day on the pitch we are building things that are relevant to the way we want to play," Stanton said. "We are getting consistent with those actions on the pitch. That is creating more clarity for the players.
"We had a great trip to Coffs Harbour. It was good to get the boys in a different environment for five days. We did some extra team-building activities."
After Macarthur, the Jets meet Wellington on October 7 and Western Sydney (October 14). Both games are in Sydney. They kick off the A-League season away to Perth on October 22.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.