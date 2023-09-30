4 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Magnificent waterfront homes of this calibre are rare, and this slice of heaven delivers a fantastic opportunity to secure your own piece of paradise.
The blue ribbon property is a lifestyle masterpiece and ranks among Lake Macquarie's most exclusive waterfront addresses, boasting panoramic views from most positions in the home.
It features two floors of luxurious living space and opulent accommodation, a glass lift/elevator, a series of waterfront decks, boat/watercraft storage, and a private driveway leading to an automatic double garage with storage space.
The ground floor spills out to a waterfront yard where you have direct access to the lake, and its prime lake frontage, high end finishes, attention to detail, and extraordinary views combine here to create one of the most significant opportunities available in our region.
Located within walking distance of Belmont 16ft Sailing Club, and popular local cafes and restaurants, this home perfectly balances convenience and seclusion just 1300m from Belmont CBD.
"The architectural style is modern coastal lake house," listing agent Neil Fry from Belle Property Lake Macquarie said.
"The brief also to provide a solid home to buffer all the weather that can be thrown and property ticks that box.
"It provides a cool home in summer and warm in winter using reverse brick cavity construction, masonry internal walls, E glazing windows and plenty of cross flow ventilation.
"There is no air-conditioning but the property is incredibly comfortable year round, and also very quiet within.
"Another obvious standout feature is the panoramic lake views from most spots in the home.
"But added to that, the use of red iron bark timber beams, stairs and flooring give the home a sense of strength and warmth.
"The kitchen is just spot on, works brilliantly and is completely connected to the living areas, views and the amazing decks for many enjoyed meals with friends, family or just a nice private afternoon evening wine overlooking all the lake can offer.
"Particular attention has been paid to making this home 'boat' friendly.
"The previous owners were active on the water and this home comes with a range of storage options for all your water toys."
Other features of this bespoke architecturally designed home include a SELE Italian electric traction elevator/lift with panoramic glass structure, European-style fireplace with heat bricks, heated upper-level floors and heated bathroom floors, and upper level VGroove ceilings with deck heat strip above the outdoor dining area, and provision for heat strip on the kitchen deck.
