Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ian Matthew Conway appeals murder conviction over fatal stabbing of Christopher Ward at Broadmeadow in 2021

By Nick Bielby
Updated September 27 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 12:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The man found guilty of murdering Christopher Ward at Broadmeadow is appealing his conviction, claiming a witness made prejudicial and inadmissible comments during his trial that should have resulted in the jury being discharged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.