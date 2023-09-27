Women can now get oral contraceptives from more than 100 pharmacies in the Hunter Region, with the NSW government expanding its statewide trial for easier access to medicine.
NSW Minister for Health Ryan Park announced the second phase of the $5 million statewide pharmacy prescribing trial on Wednesday.
"This initiative is not only making it easier for people to access medicines, it is also alleviating pressure on our GPs and primary care services," Mr Park said.
"We are undertaking the necessary evaluations to ensure we get this right."
The change comes amid moves to give more responsibilities to pharmacists.
Hunter Valley Pharmacists Association president Luke Kelly said this was "recognition of the capabilities that pharmacies have".
Mr Kelly said pharmacies need to be trained to dispense the medication.
"We do have to upskill to some extent, but it's built on the back of the training we've had in the past and the university degrees," he said.
He added that graduates "come out of universities now with incredible skills that are not being fully utilised".
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has raised concerns about expanding pharmacy prescribing powers.
However, Mr Park said the government was "embracing new and more innovative ways to ensure people can access the important medicines they need, both safely and in a timely fashion".
The trial began in May with pharmacies handed the power to dispense antibiotics for uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) without a doctor's prescription.
Dr Sarah Dineen-Griffin, a University of Newcastle pharmacist and lead researcher, said early evidence from the first phase "suggests we are seeing a very real benefit to patients through increasing the avenues available for treatment".
With the second phase, women will be eligible for resupply of oral contraceptive pills through a pharmacy if they are aged 18 to 35 and had a prescription in the previous two years.
Under the trial, the only cost for women seeking a resupply of their pill will be the medication.
The NSW government has committed to providing $20 per consultation to participating pharmacists to support administration of the drugs.
The first phase of the trial applied only to four pharmacies in Newcastle, seven in other parts of the Hunter and about 100 across the state. The trial's success prompted the government to expand it to a further 900 pharmacies.
