4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
With a sophisticated design, every detail of this home has been crafted to cater to both luxurious family living, and glamorous entertaining.
Premium finishes and beautiful natural materials add warmth and texture to create the ultimate lifestyle sanctuary.
This exquisite four-bedroom residence showcases two alfresco spaces that evoke a lavish resort ambiance, providing an ideal setting for both entertaining and indulgent relaxation by the pool.
There is an upper level lounge with adjoining balcony for quiet relaxation.
The private upper terrace comes with built in barbecue kitchen and wine fridge.
Glass stacker doors provide perfect indoor/outdoor flow.
Set within the quiet suburb streets, enjoy the village community and convenience at your doorstep.
This is one of the area's beautiful statement homes, curated for family life or entertaining.
"Maryville's become a hot spot for those who want the city life nearby but with a private, village vibe," listing agent Roland Campos from LaneCampos said. "Locals know it's all about the great community lifestyle here, and now even Sydney buyers are catching on.
"We even moved our office to Maryville because it's right in the middle of everyone's property hunt.
"This is one of the suburb's statement homes with its modern design, great floor plan and perfect indoor/outdoor flow.
"It is truly a resort style home that is rarely seen in the area and one that must be seen in person to appreciate."
