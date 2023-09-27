Sydney doesn't know what's best for Newcastle

JOBS and tourism minister John Graham is keen on having Supercars at Newcastle.
Sydney got rid of it a few years ago because the residents didn't want it. Once again NSW politicians outside this region are telling Newcastle what we need.
If he thinks it brings so many benefits, then he should take it back to Sydney. This race is a dud. The people of Newcastle have had their say and it is no more shutting down our town for 10 weeks every year to benefit a private company from Queensland.
I THINK it would be fair to say that the Voice referendum has turned into a political bunfight rather than a genuine referendum as was intended.
I also think that the proponents of both the 'yes' and 'no' camps have a lot to answer for in creating this situation, which has without doubt divided the nation.
I'm sure the hundreds of millions of dollars spent - or should that be, wasted - could be put to much better use in helping the homeless, putting money into the ailing health system and any number of worthy causes that would benefit all of the population, instead of Albo trying to shove his point of view down everyone's throat, particularly when he is here to represent all Australians. He needs to remember that not all Labor voters will be voting 'yes' and not all Liberal voters will be voting 'no'. Secondly, it is not the place of local councils to take sides in this referendum.
IT is great the NSW treasurer announced an expected surplus of $200 billion for his first budget. As a result, those of us now waiting for action on funding the reforms to our care as set out by the royal commission are getting a bit excited.
I was reading on Facebook about a care facility that was rationing incontinence pads to just two-a-day so that patients are often left to lay in soiled beds for hours because no staff are available to care for them. All these horror stories were recorded by the royal commission, but the new government is spending its time reviewing these findings as the abuse and neglect revealed by the royal commission's report is continuing worse than before.
As care homes close around the country my fellow aged are desperate to receive the care set out in the royal commission's report and the new government should not delay action on the basis it doesn't make the same mistakes of the Coalition government, which is little comfort to those still suffering
DEMOLITION by neglect is one of the oldest and literally dirtiest tactics of the all-powerful developer lobby to avoid the honourable pathway of redevelopment by design and proper planning for the people by the people. This pathway includes appropriate heritage protection, genuine and sustained community involvement and sufficient matching of social infrastructure. I believe the disgraceful state of wanton neglect and dereliction ('Derelict disgrace', Herald, 25/9) in the Newcastle Hunter Street mall area also reflects planning approval authorities' apparent lack of effective leadership and decisiveness in calling billion-dollar property development companies to account.
WITH all the discussion about the offshore wind farms, I have not read one study on the effect of securing these to the seabed. When these move with the sea/wave action what is the effect on sea life, migratory whales, etc? Where are the studies? Also, where is the data on exactly where the cabling is to enter the shoreline? Is it to be at Port Stephens, Newcastle, Swansea? There have to be huge substations/'distribution' centres located somewhere with transmission lines, perhaps batteries, for disbursing the windfarm-generated power. Do we know where these are to be, the footprint required and over what suburbs are the high frequency electromagnetic transmission distribution lines to travel?
It may be 25 years away but what exactly is the remediation 'plan' for these 100-odd towers and their ancillaries? I believe the 'carbon footprint' from manufacture, transport, installation, maintenance and rehabilitation should be documented for comparison over life cycles with say nuclear power. Surely, for such an important venture, we are entitled to all this information.
Each tower contains about 1250 litres of oil and albeit it may be 'synthetic' oil with a longer life, but these farms still have to be serviced at least annually - and remember the carbon footprint of manufacturing 'synthetic' oil.
I RECENTLY purchased a used vehicle. I went to the RMS to transfer it into my name. The required fee was $3 for every $100 of the purchase price plus $35 transfer fee. However the RMS has now decided to charge a $30 fee for the number plates on the vehicle. When I asked why I was told it was a new fee, it only came into play last week. How many other hidden taxes are there?
REGARDING 'Nation needs more boots on the ground' (Herald, 25/9). It is interesting that the really important work in Australia seems to be done by volunteers and lowly-paid backpackers.
DAVID Stuart ('Frydenberg doing OK', Letters, 25/9), you say you find it incomprehensible that a former Liberal treasurer was voted out of his own electorate. Wow, you must have been really devastated when the same thing happened to John Howard.
DON'T go to Victoria people, there's nobody to keep you safe anymore.
VOTERS in the referendum: if you're voting 'no', please do not do so just because you don't know. There is a lot of information from both sides available. Ask questions, talk to people and make an effort to be informed. If you still vote 'no', then so be it. But to follow blindly "vote 'no' if you don't know" could easily include "don't care". And we all should care one way or the other.
CAN somebody please call Mac Maguire ('Awkward exit for Mundine', Letters, 26/9) and get him to change the record? He keeps playing the same song over and over and he has the hide to call me predictable. Go the mighty Knights girls.
