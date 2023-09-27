Sydney doesn't know what's best for Newcastle

I'm sure the hundreds of millions of dollars spent - or should that be, wasted - could be put to much better use in helping the homeless, putting money into the ailing health system and any number of worthy causes that would benefit all of the population, instead of Albo trying to shove his point of view down everyone's throat, particularly when he is here to represent all Australians. He needs to remember that not all Labor voters will be voting 'yes' and not all Liberal voters will be voting 'no'. Secondly, it is not the place of local councils to take sides in this referendum.