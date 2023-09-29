2 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Positioned in the "Edition" apartment building and centrally located to take full advantage of all the benefits of harbour foreshore living, this sub penthouse level apartment positioned on the eighth floor will strongly rival any others you may have seen in its price bracket currently on the market.
This spacious 94sqm apartment enjoys a highly prized sunny northern aspect with fabulous harbour views all the way to Nobbys that all combine to provide the ultimate entertaining area for friends or family before heading out to enjoy one of the many cafes or restaurants close by.
Both bedrooms, living area and stylish kitchen all enjoy what most seek in apartment living, a light filled welcoming atmosphere.
Both bedrooms offer especially larger than normal built-in robes with the main bedroom also enjoying that special view to Nobbys.
A large storage area enhanced by a joinery fit-out enables a generous zone to store required items, plus two car spaces making it perfect for the two car family or ideal for visitors.
Its Honeysuckle Drive central harbour location allows easy access to transport via light rail as both Honeysuckle and Civic station are only moments away to enjoy Newcastle beach, shops or easy accessible train to Sydney.
