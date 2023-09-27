Crews will patrol and monitor a bushfire that broke out behind a nearby bowling club in Fingal Bay ahead of "very hot" weather set to hit this weekend.
Emergency services received a call at about 2pm on Wednesday, September 27 to reports of smoke on Rocky Point Road.
Five RFS trucks attended the scene where they were able to extinguish a small, 100 square metre fire behind the bowling club.
NSW National Parks also arrived on scene to find the blaze on their land.
A Rural Fire Service spokesperson said it took crews time to find and access the fire, but they quickly got to work extinguishing the blaze.
"Crews will remain patrolling it," the spokesperson said on September 28.
"Any fire in any area we will focus on patrolling after it is extinguished to make sure there are no hot spots and it's not smouldering as we're fast approaching very hot weather on the weekend."
An RFS spokesperson said the cause of the blaze is under investigation and being treated as suspicious.
At around the same time crews from Salamander Bay Fire and Rescue NSW and Soldiers Point RFS were called to a bush fire at Bobs Farm near the Avocado Farm.
A FRNSW spokesperson said the call came in at 1.38pm but the blaze was extinguished within half-an-hour.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.