NEWCASTLE Jets midfielder Libby Copus-Brown remains as ambitious as ever.
But it took a season in the English Championship for the 25-year-old to realise that the grass is not always greener on the other side.
Copus-Brown played the 2022-23 campaign at Lewes, highlighted by FA Cup quarter-final appearance against Manchester United.
"When you haven't been overseas, everyone wants to go overseas," said Copus-Brown, who has returned to her hometown club. "I am so glad I did it. But I think you can get the same thing here, especially after the World Cup. The league is going to keep getting better and better.
"The standard between the Championship and W-League is quite similar. It is more physical and transitional over there. You have the FA Cup games on top of that, which is exciting and cool to be a part of.
"For me, I think the best way to develop my game is at at the Jets under [coach] Gary [van Egmond]. I know what I am going to get coaching-wise from Gary. I think he gets the best out of me."
Copus-Brown had two seasons at Western Sydney before heading to England and will be integral to the rebuild that van Egmond is undertaking at the Jets.
"The more environments you try, the more you learn," she said. "Different coaches, different playing styles. I have definitely learnt along the way. Hopefully, I can bring something back to the Jets."
The Jets, featuring just Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan from last season's side, went down 3-2 to the Central Coast in their opening trial on Sunday.
"It was really important to start learning how each other plays," Copus-Brown said. "You are only going to do that by playing games. Gary is very black and white and very clear what he wants from us. We worked on a few things going into the Mariners match and I definitely saw it work multiple times. I think we are headed in the right direction."
Next is a friendly against A-League Women's champions Sydney in Sydney on Thursday.
"Sydney are always tough," Copus-Brown said. "They normally keep a core group. If we play our best football and keeping working towards the things Gary is trying to implement, we can give them a run for their money."
After Sydney, the Jets meet Wellington and Wanderers before kicking the season off against the Mariners in Gosford on October 14..
"Gary has put together a very unique group," Copus-Brown said. "We all bring different things, which I think is really important. Sometimes teams get stuck doing the same thing over and over.
"I fee like we have a few things up our sleeve with players we have on board. He has brought in Melina, who is a goal-scorer. That is something the Jets have been missing. Someone who can just put away goals. I'm really looking forward to the season."
