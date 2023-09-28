Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

No time to rest for Amyl & The Sniffers' global rock'n'roll mission

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
September 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amyl & The Sniffers are returning to Newcastle in between European and US tours. Picture by Jamie Wdziekonski
Amyl & The Sniffers are returning to Newcastle in between European and US tours. Picture by Jamie Wdziekonski

AMYL & The Sniffers guitarist Declan Martens laughs that he's feeling "shot".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.