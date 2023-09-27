TWO people have been charged with a slew of property and driving offences after they allegedly led police on a wild pursuit through Lake Macquarie yesterday.
Officers were patrolling Sturt Street, Swansea, when they tried to stop a black Honda Accord sedan about 10.20am.
Police claim the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began, winding through Pelican, Blacksmith and Murrays Beach, where the car finally came to a stop.
The driver, a 38-year-old Blacksmiths man, was arrested at the scene and taken to Belmont police station.
An investigation by the Lake Macquarie Proactive Cream Time allegedly linked the man to three break and enters over recent weeks in Catherine Hill Bay, Valentine and Blacksmiths.
Further inquiries led police to a 45-year-old woman who was arrested at John Hunter Hospital about 1pm on Tuesday after she was allegedly linked to a break and enter in Blacksmiths and Valentine.
The Swansea woman was charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal and dishonestly obtain property by deception.
Both were refused bail to appear before Belmont Local Court on Wednesday.
