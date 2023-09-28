A SENIOR bikie accused of storming a Hunter home and bashing a resident has denied all charges against him.
Police allege James Dylan Boardman stormed a West Wallsend home in September 2021 with three other people during an armed pre-dawn invasion. It is alleged they assaulted someone living at the property.
Boardman pleaded not guilty to aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence with weapon; affray; use offensive weapon in company with intent indictable offence; and assault person intend criminal activity of a criminal group.
A solicitor appearing for the Director of Public Prosecutions told the court earlier this year that police believed Boardman was the vice president of the Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang at the time of the alleged offences.
Boardman also pleaded not guilty to a separate matter recorded earlier this year for one count of reckless wounding in company; and knowingly direct activities of criminal group.
A woman believed to be Boardman's mother, who has supported her son throughout several court appearances, sat with him while the matter was heard.
Boardman will stand trial in the district court next month.
He remains on house arrest after being released from custody earlier this year. In June, his request for a bail variation so he could go back to bricklaying was denied.
Co-accused Justin Bell has been in custody since last year. He will face court on the same day as Boardman. Another co-accused man, Jason Wayne Bailey, will appear in the district court today.
The arrests came after the anti-bikie Raptor Squad spent months investigating a home invasion in Conveyor Street on September 4, 2021.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.