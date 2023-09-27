A $500,000 grant will help Soul Hub reach its fundraising goal to move into a larger space as part of a $1.8 million funding announcement for Newcastle community projects.
Soul Hub was one of nine projects awarded money from the Newcastle Port Community Contribution Fund, which is funded through the long-term lease of the Port of Newcastle.
Soul Hub was offered a floor in the Ian and Shirley Norman Foundation building for 10 years lease-free, however the cost to fit out the new space was valued at $1.8 million - which sparked a community fundraising campaign.
Soul Hub chief executive Rick Prosser said the $500,000 grant was "a total game changer".
"Soul Hub is a grassroots community response to some deep community needs," he said.
"There's a lot of pain in our community and it revolves around a meal in a conversation and then a wrap around of a convergence of help offering services, advocacy and practical help.
"We put out a bit of a campaign - The Big Ask, Donate to 1.8.
"The community response has been phenomenal. Great communities rally together and we have a great community here and so on behalf of us all, thank you for your generous response to what has been for us a bold ask."
Other recipients of the port fund included City of Newcastle receiving $125,000 for the Newcastle RAAF Air Show, while $407,295 will go to William the Fourth Inc to restore the deck of the fully operational replica of Australia's first ocean-going paddle wheel steamship.
Newcastle Port Community Contribution Fund recipients:
