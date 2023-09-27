Newcastle Herald
Soul Hub awarded $500,000 for move in Newcastle Port Community Contribution Fund

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated September 27 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 5:28pm
A $500,000 grant will help Soul Hub reach its fundraising goal to move into a larger space as part of a $1.8 million funding announcement for Newcastle community projects.

