SURF LIFEGUARDS used a jet ski to recover a body reported south of Caves Beach before calling emergency services.
Police have been working to identify the body since it was found at the popular Hunter beach about 3pm on Wednesday, September 27.
Lake Macquarie police said the remains, believed to be those of a man, were retrieved from the southern end of Caves beach.
No further information was available, police said on Thursday.
Caves Beach lifeguard leader Lucas Samways said his team were "were notified" by members of the public of a person "located in the water" at Pinny Beach just before 3pm on September 27.
Council staff at the northern end of Caves Beach rode to the popular swimming spot and brought the person to shore on a jet ski.
"From there, police and paramedics took over in [responding]," Mr Samways said.
He could not confirm how the person came to be in the water but said they were "likely a rock fisherman".
Hunter Surf Life Saving branch manager Jenny Hicks said the incident was an important reminder of beach safety heading into summer.
Another body was recovered from the water at Caves Beach in 2020. The area lies to the north of the notorious Frazer Park, a deceptively beautiful spot that has proven deadly for rock fishers over a number of years.
"Our key message to everyone is to swim at patrolled beaches, between the red and yellow flags," Ms Hicks said.
She said the caves in Lake Macquarie were "a great place to explore" but those who were not experienced in reading the tide could become caught.
"If the tide has just gone out, you might find yourself in trouble as it comes back in," Ms Hicks said.
"Check in with the lifeguards or life savers on where is safe to swim," she said.
In Lake Macquarie, beaches at Blacksmiths, Catherine Hill Bay, Redhead and Caves are patrolled by council lifeguards on weekdays through to April.
Surf life saving volunteers patrol these beaches on weekends.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.