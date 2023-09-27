Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knee injury to cost Phoenix Crossland a possible Kiwi jersey

By Robert Dillon
September 27 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoenix Crossland. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Phoenix Crossland. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE utility Phoenix Crossland will be able to defer the toughest decision of his NRL career after confirmation that a knee injury will prevent him from representing New Zealand in end-of-season Tests against Australia and Samoa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.