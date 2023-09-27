Knee injury to cost Phoenix Crossland a possible Kiwi jersey

NEWCASTLE utility Phoenix Crossland will be able to defer the toughest decision of his NRL career after confirmation that a knee injury will prevent him from representing New Zealand in end-of-season Tests against Australia and Samoa.
Crossland suffered medial-ligament damage in Newcastle's season-ending loss to the Warriors on Auckland 16 and scans have since revealed it is a grade-two injury, which has rendered him unable to play for between four and six weeks.
That effectively rules the Wellington-born 23-year-old out of contention for the Kiwis in the new Pacific Championship tournament, which kicks off on October 14.
Crossland, who made a successful transition to hooker this year after Newcastle co-captain Jayden Brailey needed a mid-season knee reconstruction, was on the radar of Kiwis coach Michael Maguire, who told the Sydney Morning Herald recently: "Phoenix is definitely in our sights."
The only issue is that a Kiwi call-up would rule Crossland, who moved to Australia at the age of four and grew up on the Central Coast, out of potentially playing for NSW at State of Origin level.
He has represented NSW under-16s and under-18s and admitted recently he "couldn't definitely say yes or no" if he was leaning towards declaring himself available for the Kiwis or Blues.
There is now no apparent urgency for Newcastle's most-improved player to make that decision.
Crossland's hopes of progressing to representative ranks next season are likely to hinge on whether he can build on a breakout 2023 season in which in played 25 games, including 20 in Newcastle's starting line-up.
Brailey is making steady progress after his second major surgery on the same knee and will be hoping to be available for round one.
Speculation has surfaced that the 27-year-old has attracted the attention of St George Illawarra., despite having another two seasons to run on his contract with Newcastle.
The Dragons will be coached next season by Shane Flanagan, under whom Brailey debuted at Cronulla in 2017.
Knights football manager Peter Parr said he had heard the rumour and discussed it with Brailey's agent.
"He said there's been no approach from the Dragons or any other club," Parr said.
"And that suits us fine, because we want to keep Jayden.
"Phoenix had a great year, but he's got to stay healthy and back it up next year."
Parr also dismissed a report suggesting that the Knights were willing to part company with their highest-paid forward, prop Daniel Saifiti.
"We said halfway through the season that we weren't shopping Daniel around, or looking to move him on, and our position hasn't changed," Parr said.
Meanwhile, Newcastle have been linked to rookie Penrith winger Tom Jenkins, who has scored five tries in six NRL games for the reigning premiers.
