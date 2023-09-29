Nita Maynard concedes there were easier options than joining the Newcastle Knights.
But the Sydney-based mother and Rugby League Players Association player operations manager for the NRLW has not regretted her decision for one instant.
The NRLW journeywoman has played in the competition since its inception and is eyeing her third grand final on Sunday.
Maynard is yet to win one, losing with the Roosters in 2018 and 2020, but hopes it's third time lucky this weekend.
The quick and crafty dummy-half also had seasons with Parramatta and the Brisbane Broncos before joining the defending premiers.
The New Zealand international, who lives at Mascot and has clocked up countless kilometres and time away from her family this year, has been used off the interchange bench in all 10 outings by Newcastle coach Ron Griffiths.
The Knights have dropped just one match - a round-two loss to the North Queensland Cowboys - on their way to securing a club-first minor premiership and another grand final showdown.
"It goes without saying how much it means to me," Maynard said ahead of Sunday's premiership decider against the Gold Coast Titans.
"I've got a 10-year-old daughter. The commitments to have to travel up and stay away from your family and spending extended time away from your family, there's a lot easier options than having to travel all the way to Newcastle.
"For me it would be the ultimate goal to obviously win the premiership and make it all worth it. That time away from family and friends is worth it because you come back with something."
Maynard joined the defending premiers on a one-year contract in search of opportunity, won over by the "club culture" and community "passion".
At 31, she has no desire to hang up the boots any time soon and hopes to extend her stay in the red and blue after Sunday.
"It's not the closest place," Maynard said. "Especially with expansion, there was more options in Sydney than there are to travel all the way up the M1. But, for me, it's been obviously successful.
"I'm really enjoying footy at the moment.
"I'd really love to be back at the Newcastle Knights again next year, but for now we've got a big job ahead of us so that's what all the focus is going towards."
Maynard has had the added bonus this year of having daughter London on the sidelines as a ball girl.
"For her it's awesome," Maynard said.
"She's around the sheds, she's around the girls. It's not anything different than what she's been a part of growing up already, but to have her there in the sheds and on the sideline is special.
"She's goes past and if I make a good run or do a good tackle she's the first one that comes up to me and says, 'Good tackle, Mum', so it's awesome to share this experience with London."
