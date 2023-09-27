Newcastle Herald
Police operation closes streets in King, Steel, National Park streets in Newcastle West

By Nick Bielby, Alanna Tomazin, Peter Lorimer
Updated September 28 2023 - 9:25am, first published 7:26am
A man was allegedly doused in accelerant and set alight in Newcastle's west end in the early hours of Thursday.

Local News

