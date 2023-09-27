A man was allegedly doused in accelerant and set alight in Newcastle's west end in the early hours of Thursday.
Police were combing the scene on King Street, between the construction site east of McDonalds and Coles Marketown, for clues well into the morning after the incident at about 4.30am.
The Newcastle Herald understands three people were involved in an altercation during which one man was allegedly doused in accelerant and set on fire.
It is understood he was taken to John Hunter Hospital with significant burns.
Parts of Newcastle West - including sections of King, National Park and Steel streets - were closed into Thursday morning as dozens of police searched the area for evidence.
A NSW Police spokesperson said in a statement there was no ongoing threat to the community, but people were being asked to avoid the area while the operation continued.
